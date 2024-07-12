Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Cut by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

CSCO traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.76. The company had a trading volume of 19,741,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,592,980. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.60. The company has a market cap of $188.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

