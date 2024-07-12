Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark cut Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $135.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.30 and its 200-day moving average is $97.67. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $138.65.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.14 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $450,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,923,000 after buying an additional 105,577 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.