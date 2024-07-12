Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.70.

CNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Cinemark Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CNK opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.36. Cinemark has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $22.19.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Cinemark by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $240,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

