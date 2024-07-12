China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Short Interest Down 68.7% in June

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the June 15th total of 333,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Medical System Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHSYF remained flat at $0.93 during midday trading on Friday. China Medical System has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.

About China Medical System

China Medical System Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, markets, and promotes pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. The company's products include Plendil for the treatment of hypertension and stable angina pectoris; XinHuoSu for the treatment of acute heart failure; Deanxit for the treating mild-to-moderate depression, anxiety, and psychosomatic affections; Ursofalk for the treatment of cholesterol gallstones in the gallbladder, cholestatic liver disease, and biliary reflux gastritis; Salofalk for treating Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's disease; Bioflor for the treatment of diarrhea; Combizym for dyspepsia; Augentropfen Stulln Mono eye drops to treat senile macula degeneration and asthenopia; and Hirudoid for blunt traumata with or without hematomas and superficial phlebitis insofar.

