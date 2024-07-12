China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Short Interest Down 68.7% in June

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the June 15th total of 333,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Medical System Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHSYF remained flat at $0.93 during midday trading on Friday. China Medical System has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.
About China Medical System
