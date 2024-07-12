China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Short Interest Down 73.6% in June

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,307,000 shares, a decrease of 73.6% from the June 15th total of 12,546,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 260.4 days.

China Life Insurance Trading Up 2.9 %

CILJF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,519. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.83.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

