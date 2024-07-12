China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Short Interest Down 73.6% in June

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,307,000 shares, a decrease of 73.6% from the June 15th total of 12,546,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 260.4 days.
China Life Insurance Trading Up 2.9 %
CILJF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,519. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.83.
About China Life Insurance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Life Insurance
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.