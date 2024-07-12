Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.25. 8,322,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,944,049. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.03. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $286.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.