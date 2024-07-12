Chapman Investment Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chapman Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 2.4% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 50,400.0% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 16.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 256,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $129,332,000 after purchasing an additional 36,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $6.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $557.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,189,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,196. The stock has a market cap of $247.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $500.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.22.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

