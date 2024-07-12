Chapman Investment Management LLC Has $7.55 Million Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Chapman Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Markel Group makes up about 5.6% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $214,216,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Markel Group by 400.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,771,000 after buying an additional 125,507 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,143,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,745,000 after buying an additional 41,086 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Markel Group stock traded up $12.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,574.36. The stock had a trading volume of 25,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,282. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,594.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,509.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,295.65 and a twelve month high of $1,670.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,597.67.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

