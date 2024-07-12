CFO4Life Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Novartis by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,935. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Novartis

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.