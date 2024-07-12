CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 649 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Textron by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,016,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $564,235,000 after acquiring an additional 139,927 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Textron by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,037,000 after purchasing an additional 521,276 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Textron by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after purchasing an additional 408,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,591,000 after purchasing an additional 127,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.06. 417,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.04 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.37. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TXT

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.