CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 3,502 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 133,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $70.48. 1,940,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,474,940. The stock has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a PE ratio of 194.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.87.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

