CFO4Life Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $278,704,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,915,000 after buying an additional 1,272,290 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,958,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,600,000 after buying an additional 497,916 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,074,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,366,000 after buying an additional 495,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 793.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 325,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after buying an additional 288,984 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.92. The stock had a trading volume of 535,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,745. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $105.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

