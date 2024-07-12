CFO4Life Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,111,000 after buying an additional 5,813,688 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,048,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,134 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,233,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,771 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.29. 4,140,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,089,694. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

