CFO4Life Group LLC Increases Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,738 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,587,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,863,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.28.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

