CFO4Life Group LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mittelman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $1,628,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.9% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.63.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $5.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.07. 1,388,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The firm has a market cap of $164.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

