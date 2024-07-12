CFO4Life Group LLC Has $11.54 Million Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,084 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up about 2.1% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC owned 0.86% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000.

BATS:JMUB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.64. 186,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

