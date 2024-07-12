CFO4Life Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,309.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $90.36. 268,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.07.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4205 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

