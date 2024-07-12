CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Short Interest Update

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

CEZ, a. s. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CZAVF remained flat at $36.10 during trading on Friday. CEZ, a. s. has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98.

CEZ, a. s. Company Profile

CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.

