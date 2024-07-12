CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CervoMed in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Brookline Capital Management analyst T. Bussian anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CervoMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CervoMed’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.76) EPS.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CervoMed from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

CervoMed Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRVO opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. CervoMed has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CervoMed

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVO. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in CervoMed in the third quarter valued at about $921,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in CervoMed in the first quarter valued at about $2,330,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in CervoMed during the first quarter worth about $5,530,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CervoMed in the first quarter worth about $20,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

CervoMed Company Profile

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

