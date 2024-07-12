Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $385-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.05 million. Certara also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.410-0.460 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Certara Trading Up 8.9 %

Certara stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Certara has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.48 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Certara

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

