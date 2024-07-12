Celsius’ (CELH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.22.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH stock opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.47. Celsius has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Celsius by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after acquiring an additional 324,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Celsius by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 332,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

