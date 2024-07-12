Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $260.00

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 250.77 ($3.21), with a volume of 10012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 254 ($3.25).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLBS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.23) price target on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Celebrus Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Celebrus Technologies

Celebrus Technologies Price Performance

Celebrus Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 225.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 218.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a GBX 2.23 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Celebrus Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.92. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.

About Celebrus Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celebrus Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celebrus Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.