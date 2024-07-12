CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Tops $28.04 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $28.04 million and approximately $900,448.34 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0348149 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $892,168.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

