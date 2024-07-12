CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Trading Down 17.8%

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) traded down 17.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 900% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81.

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.3 billion as at 31 December 2023. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

