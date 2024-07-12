Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Shares Down 0.6%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $326.38 and last traded at $327.10. Approximately 413,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,679,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $161.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $44,878,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $460,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.