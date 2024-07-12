CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CASI stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.66). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.11% and a negative net margin of 105.76%. The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

