Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.31. The company had a trading volume of 721,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,026. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.11 and a 1-year high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.61 and a 200-day moving average of $104.12.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

