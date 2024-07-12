Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by Financial Council LLC

Financial Council LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises about 7.5% of Financial Council LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Council LLC owned about 0.23% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $12,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,427,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,580,000 after acquiring an additional 666,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,856,000 after acquiring an additional 385,624 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,383,000 after acquiring an additional 124,671 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,374,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,975,000 after acquiring an additional 364,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,930,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGGR traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,298. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $34.08.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

