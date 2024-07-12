Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Shares Up 17.3%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 17.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 500 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

