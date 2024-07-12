Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Shares Up 17.3%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 17.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 500 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.73.
Capita Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.
Capita Company Profile
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capita
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.