Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.56.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $62.04 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.22.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,861,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,537,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,991,000 after buying an additional 152,783 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after buying an additional 441,692 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,148,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,327,000 after acquiring an additional 238,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,490,000 after acquiring an additional 38,410 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

