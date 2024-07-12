Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTLP shares. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

NASDAQ CTLP traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.55. 148,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,861. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.91 million, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.57 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,029,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 254,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,331,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Towerview LLC raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

