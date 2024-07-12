Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cancom Stock Up 14.9 %

Cancom stock traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43. Cancom has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $30.55.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

