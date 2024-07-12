Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$122.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$118.00 to C$122.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CP. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$121.25.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$113.49 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.45 and a 12-month high of C$123.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$108.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$111.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.1603293 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total value of C$2,366,646.48. In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.21, for a total transaction of C$6,783,869.55. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total value of C$2,366,646.48. Insiders sold a total of 148,805 shares of company stock worth $16,305,989 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

