Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target Increased to $89.06 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price target lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $88.50 to $89.06 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $83.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.3% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 40,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.8% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

