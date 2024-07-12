Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Sells C$6,473,511.98 in Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total value of C$6,473,511.98.

Keith E. Creel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.26, for a total value of C$6,307,717.49.

On Friday, May 10th, Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.21, for a total value of C$6,783,869.55.

CP stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting C$113.63. 1,152,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,417. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of C$94.45 and a 52-week high of C$123.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$108.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$111.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( TSE:CP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.1603293 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$121.25.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

