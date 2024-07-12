Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Desjardins lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.777 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.