Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHW. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 385.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CHW stock remained flat at $7.13 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,088. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

