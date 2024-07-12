BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Update

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BW LPG Trading Down 11.0 %

OTCMKTS BWLLY traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. BW LPG has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $23.43.

Get BW LPG alerts:

BW LPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.84.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.