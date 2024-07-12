Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Cut to $188.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.67.

Shares of BLDR traded up $7.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,307. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.18. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Team Hewins LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

