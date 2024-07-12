Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

BCUCY traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468. Brunello Cucinelli has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $64.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.61.

Brunello Cucinelli Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.3163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Brunello Cucinelli’s previous dividend of $0.23. Brunello Cucinelli’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.46%.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

