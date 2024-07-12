Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.12

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.12 and last traded at $94.02, with a volume of 315213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.59.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,663,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,445,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,236,000 after purchasing an additional 865,082 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,598,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Brown & Brown by 339.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 648,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after buying an additional 500,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.