Brokerages Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target at $55.53

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.53.
A number of research firms recently commented on QTWO. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Q2 by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.
Q2 Stock Up 8.0 %
Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $65.53 on Friday. Q2 has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $65.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.75.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
