Brokerages Set Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target at $203.67

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.67.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,071.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,071.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,497.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,659.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,597 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $174.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.09.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.19%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

