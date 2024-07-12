Brokerages Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Price Target at $63.15

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $42.32 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 970 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

