Brokerages Set Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Price Target at $177.83

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Hess alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hess

Institutional Trading of Hess

Hess Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Hess by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Hess by 7.1% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 3.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Hess by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HES opened at $147.74 on Friday. Hess has a 12 month low of $131.61 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.59 and its 200 day moving average is $149.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.