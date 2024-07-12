Brokerages Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Target Price at C$301.85

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$301.85.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BYD. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$375.00 to C$350.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$247.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$248.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$275.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.59. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$224.00 and a one year high of C$324.75. The firm has a market cap of C$5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.37). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, with a total value of C$102,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,420. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

