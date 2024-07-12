Brokerages Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Target Price at $206.89

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 77.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 55.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,058,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,247,000 after purchasing an additional 69,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $202.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.84. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $208.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

