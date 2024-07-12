Broderick Brian C Trims Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Broderick Brian C reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,746,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,264,000 after purchasing an additional 54,683 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,523,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,082,000 after buying an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,599,000 after buying an additional 33,791 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 931,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,014,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 845,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,737,000 after buying an additional 29,197 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.51. 1,997,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $111.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

