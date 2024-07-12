Broderick Brian C Purchases 13,944 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 182.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $12,087,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.4% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $2,673,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.48. 551,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,356,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $134.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.97 and its 200-day moving average is $125.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

