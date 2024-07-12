Broderick Brian C Buys 1,005 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 63,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 148.0% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2,495.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 225,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,790,000 after buying an additional 216,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BDX traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $225.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,974. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.75 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.